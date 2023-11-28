Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
Buy Tickets Shop Gear
Open Search
Volleyball

🏐 Bechard, Turner Honored by Big 12; Five Jayhawks Named All-Conference

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Volleyball team earned seven Big 12 postseason awards, the league announced Tuesday, highlighted by Coach Ray Bechard’s fifth Big 12 Coach of the Year honor and Topeka native Camryn Turner being named Big 12 Setter of the Year.

Turner was also named First Team All-Big 12, along with junior Ayah Elnady and graduate Reagan Cooper, while junior London Davis received Second Team All-Big 12 honors. Freshman Raegan Burns was named to the Big 12 All-Rookie Team.

“We’re excited about all of the postseason awards,” said Bechard. “I think that’s just a reflection of Roster 19 and this group, how hard they’ve collectively worked and the result of a great, great season. There have been great individual and team performances within that.”

Bechard led the Jayhawks to a 23-5 regular season record, including a 14-4 conference clip, which put Kansas in second place in the Big 12. Kansas recorded four ranked wins during this time, with two over then-No. 20 Houston, one over then-No. 23 Baylor and then-No. 13 BYU on the road, being the only team to win in Provo this year. The 14 wins are the most in conference play since 2016 when Kansas had 15 conference wins and won its first-ever Big 12 title.

Kansas also qualified for its 12th NCAA Tournament in program history and will be making its third consecutive appearance. All 12 appearances have been under Coach Bechard, with the first coming in 2003. The three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament are tied for the second most in program history (2003-05). Kansas went to six consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2012-17.

Under Bechard, KU currently boasts a 14-match winning streak at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, where the first and second rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament will be played. That is the sixth longest active home winning streak in Division I. The 14 home victories are the most since the 2015 season when KU had 15 home wins.

The last time Bechard won this award was back in 2016. Prior to that, he won it in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Turner finished atop the conference leaderboard with an average of 10.71 assists per set. She is the first Jayhawk to win Setter of the Year since Ainise Havili won the award three times in a row from 2015-17. Kansas’ Erin McNorton also received the honor in 2013. The Big 12 Setter of the Year has been a Kansas player in five of the 12 years the award has been presented.

Turner was selected as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week once during the regular season, along with being the lone Jayhawk on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. She helped KU finish first in the league with 13.03 assists per set and 14.02 kills per set.

Powered by WMT Digital