🏌️‍♂️ Belisle, Duquette Set to Compete in 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s golf seniors Cecil Belisle and William Duquette are set to compete in the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, Aug. 14-20.

The U.S. Amateur is a week-long event that showcases the top amateur golfers in the country. The event consists of two stroke play rounds on Aug. 14-15, held at Cherry Hills CC and Colorado Golf Club. With a field of more than 300 golfers, the top 64 scores will advance through to the match play tournament on Aug. 16-20, concluding with a 36-hole championship match to decide a winner.

Belisle, a native of Red Wing, Minnesota, heads to the U.S. Amateur for his third-straight appearance. Belisle topped a field of 77 golfers to win the qualifying event, carding a five-under at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minnesota, in June.

Belisle is set to open Round 1 on Monday, Aug. 14 at 2:47 p.m. (Central) on Hole 10 at Cherry Hills. For Round 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 15, he will tee off at 9:17 a.m. (Central) on Hole 1 at Colorado Golf Club.

Duquette, a Montreal, Canada native, punched his ticket to the U.S. Amateur after topping an 84-player field at Ledges Golf Club in York, Maine, in June. Duquette carded a six-under in the qualifying event and will make his second U.S. Amateur appearance, with the other in 2021.

Duquette is set for an opening-round tee time of 8:44 a.m. (Central) on Monday, Aug. 14, starting on the 10th tee at Cherry Hills CC. Duquette’s second round will be played at Colorado Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 2:14 p.m. (Central), starting on the first tee.

The historic Cherry Hills Country Club, designed by William Flynn, plays 7,405 yards at a par 71. The Colorado Golf Club was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw and measures 7,560 yards at a par 72. Broadcasting for the championship begins Wednesday on the Golf Channel.

For live updates, visit the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship Leaderboard or follow along with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.

See below for a full itinerary of the scheduled broadcast (All times in CT).

Wednesday, August 16: Match Play, Round of 64

Peacock: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Golf Channel: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 17: Match Play, Round of 32 and Round of 16

Peacock: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Golf Channel: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, August 18: Match Play, Quarterfinals

Peacock: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Golf Channel: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19: Match Play, Semifinals

Golf Channel: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

NBC: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 20: Match Play, 36-Hole Championship Match