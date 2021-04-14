🏀 Cam Martin Signs to Play Men’s Basketball at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Forward Cam Martin has signed a financial aid agreement to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday. Martin will be a fifth-year senior at KU in 2021-22.

Martin (6-foot-9, 240 pounds) was a two-time NCAA Division II All-America and MIAA All-Conference First Team his junior and senior seasons at Missouri Southern. In 2020-21 the Yukon, Oklahoma, native averaged 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game at Missouri Southern where he was coached by former Kansas standout guard Jeff Boschee. His senior season he made 58% from the field and 45% from three-point range on 110 attempts.

“Cam is going to bring a lot of versatility to our frontcourt, allowing us to play with space and size,” Self said. “Jeff Boschee runs a solid program at Missouri Southern and knows exactly what it takes to play at this level. We’re very excited that Cam is coming to Kansas and look forward to the positive impact he will have on this team.”

As a junior, Martin led the MIAA in scoring, rebounds, double-doubles, while ranking second in blocked shots and field goal percentage. He averaged 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 58% from the field and 81% from the free throw line in 2019-20.

Martin is Missouri Southern’s second-leading career scorer with 2,040 points. He played three seasons at Missouri Southern after transferring from Jacksonville State following his freshman year.

Martin will graduate from MSSU in May 2021 and will work toward a master’s degree while at KU.

Martin joins forwards KJ Adams from Austin, Texas, and Zach Clemence from San Antonio, who signed with Kansas in November 2020.

Kansas Men’s Basketball Signees

KJ Adams (Fr., 6-7, 200, F, Austin, Texas, Westlake HS)

Zach Clemence (Fr., 6-10, 215, F, San Antonio, Texas, Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.])

Cam Martin (Sr., 6-9, 240, F, Yukon, Okla., Yukon HS, Missouri Southern)