👟 Cross Country Announces 2023 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Stanley Redwine announced the 2023 cross country schedule today, July 17, which includes one home event and six other events across five states.

The Jayhawks will kick off the season by hosting the annual Bob Timmons Cross Country Classic, hosted at Rim Rock Farms on Sept. 2. Last fall, the Kansas men claimed a first-place finish, led by Chandler Gibbens who is entering his senior season. The women placed second as a team, but Lona Latema raced to the best time in the event.

Following the Bob Timmons Classic, KU will head north to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Sept. 16. Last year, the men earned a podium finish as a team, placing third.

Rounding out the month of September, Kansas will travel to Columbia, Missouri to race in the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 29. Gibbens again paced the way for the Jayhawks, finishing in second with a time of 23:39.1.

Next, Kansas will take its longest trip of the season as it travels to Charlottesville, Virginia to compete in the Pre-Nationals Invite on Oct. 14. On Oct. 28, KU will compete in the highly competitive Big 12 Championship, being held in Ames, Iowa this year. Last season, the men placed fifth while the women placed eighth.

To wrap up the season, the team will compete in the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships on Nov. 10 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, followed by the NCAA Championships on Nov. 18 in Charlottesville. The NCAA Midwest Regional Championships will serve as the qualifier for the NCAA Championships.

2023 Schedule