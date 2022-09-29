👟 Cross Country to Compete at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kansas cross country teams will compete in the Gans Creek Classic, hosted by Missouri, on Friday, Sept. 29. The men’s 8K race will open the event at 9 a.m. and be followed by the women’s 6K race at 9:45 a.m.

Kansas had a strong showing at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Sept. 7 in Lincoln, Neb., with the men taking third place while the women’s team finished in fourth.

Junior Chandler Gibbens, who was named Big 12 runner of the week on Sept. 20, looks to continue his strong start to the 2022 season after finishing first overall at the Bob Timmons Classic (6K course) and second at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational (8K course).

Sophomore Peter Walsdorf finished 13th overall at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational with a time of 24:43.7. Other top finishers included freshmen Tanner Tally (20th, 24:55.0), Tanner Newkirk (27th, 25:05.7) and sophomore Sam Hubert, who took the 29th spot with a time of 25:06.9.

The women’s team is led by junior Lona Latema, who finished fourth overall in Lincoln with a 5K time of 17:19.0. Sophomore Kenadi Kruger (17th, 18:13.6) and junior Avryl Johnson (24, 18:21.9) kept Latema company in the top 30.