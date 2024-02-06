🏀 Details for ESPN College GameDay, Feb. 10

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will host ESPN College GameDay on Saturday, Feb. 10, with the show running 10-11 a.m. (Central). This will mark the third-straight season and 12th time that ESPN College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen Fieldhouse.

ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams. Christine Williamson is a reporter for the show.

ESPN College GameDay Details:

Admission to College GameDay is free.

Student Doors Open: 8:30 a.m. at Gate 2

General Public Doors Open: 8:45 a.m. at Gate 6 (Gate 11 will be available for those needing an accessible entrance)

Parking during College GameDay is free until 1 p.m. CT

Rollabanas to the first 750 fans

Net hats to the first 500 fans

Gear giveaways courtesy of adidas

Fans are encouraged to bring signs, but a sign making station will also be available on the concourse.

One lucky student will have a chance to win $19,000 by making a half-court shot during the telecast.

Prizes given out throughout the show including a Coach Bill Self autographed ’22 Final Four chair, pieces of court, Lance Leipold autographed football, past team-issued apparel and more!

NOTE: All giveaways are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.