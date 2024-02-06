⚾ Dutton Named NCBWA Preseason All-America Second Team

DALLAS – Kansas pitcher Reese Dutton has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-America Second Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Dutton, a senior transfer from USC Upstate, went 10-3 with a 3.29 ERA over 90.1 innings pitches in 2023 for the Spartans. He had 102 strikeouts compared to 30 walks in 15 starts. Dutton set the single-season program record at USC Upstate with his 102 strikeouts and tied the single-season program record with 10 wins. He was one of 22 Division I pitchers with 10 or more wins in 2023.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, native was also selected to the All-Big South First Team and Big South All-Tournament Team.

Prior to USC Upstate, Dutton spent three years (2020-22) at Heartland Community College. In his career at Heartland, Dutton was 16-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 134.1 innings pitched with 44 walks and 178 strikeouts in 26 career appearances (22 starts).

In 2022 at Heartland, Dutton was named NJCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year, NJCAA First Team All-American and NJCAA Region 24/Mid-West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year after posting a 10-0 record with a 1.51 ERA.

Dutton is the third Jayhawk in program history to receive NCBWA Preseason All-America honors. He joins Tony Thompson in 2010 and Jonah Ulane in 2022, who each were named to the second team.

Kansas opens the 2024 season and the second year under Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald on Feb. 16 in Corpus Christi, Texas, against Illinois-Chicago.