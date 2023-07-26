⛳️ Hirst Joins Kansas, Completes 2023-24 Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Lily Hirst has joined the Kansas women’s golf team, KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle announced today. Hirst will be a junior at Kansas after transferring from Incarnate Word for the 2023-24 season.

"Lily is a proven competitor and top college golfer with six top-10 finishes and 12 top-20 finishes in her first two years of competing,” Kuhle said. “She improved close to two strokes from her freshman year to sophomore year at Incarnate Word, which shows that she’s a hard worker and coachable. Add in her competitive drive along with her work ethic, passion for the game of golf and success in the classroom, Lily is a perfect fit for our program and what we are continuing to build here at KU."

A Huddersfield, Yorkshire, United Kingdom native, Hirst posted four top-10 finishes during her sophomore season at Incarnate Word in 2022-23, including two top-five placings. Hirst carried a 74.0 per round average and tied for third at the Southland Conference Tournament (April 17-19). She also tied for fifth at the Pinetree CC Women’s Collegiate in Kennesaw, Georgia (April 3-4). Hirst was named to the Southland Women’s Golf All-Conference Second Team and the Southland All-Academic Second Team.

As a freshman in 2021-22, Hirst recorded two top-10 finishes with a season average of 76.0 and was named to the Southland Women’s Golf All-Conference Third Team. Prior to Incarnate Word, Hirst won multiple events in Yorkshire and England.

Hirst is the fifth newcomer on the Kansas women’s golf roster for the 2023-24 season. She joins freshmen Lyla Louderbaugh (Buffalo, Missouri) and Lauren Pham (Las Vegas, Nevada), sophomore Ruth Toennessen (Stavanger, Norway), and graduate senior Manon Donche-Gay (Avignon, France).