🏀 Holly Kersgieter Named 2022-23 Marlene Mawson Exemplary Student-Athlete Award Recipient

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball standout Holly Kersgieter has been named the recipient of the 2022-23 Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award. The award recognizes Kersgieter for her exemplary performance on the court, in the classroom and in the community. The award is presented each year by Kansas Athletics to one senior female student-athlete who plays an integral role on her respective team and demonstrates strong character and leadership qualities, while also being a strong competitor in the classroom and in the field of play. Kersgieter was presented the award on Saturday, Feb. 4, prior to tipoff of KU’s game against Texas.

"Holly is a quiet, consistent competitor who leaves everything she has on the court. She leads by example with the work she puts in and how she shows up every day as a student, a teammate and Jayhawk. Holly is fearless each time she puts on a Kansas uniform and is leaving an indelible mark on Kansas Basketball." Nicole Corcoran, Deputy Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Well-Being/Senior Woman Administrator

Kersgieter is a four-year member of the Kansas Women’s Basketball team and a three-year starter for the Jayhawks. As a junior, she was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, becoming the first Jayhawk to earn first team honors since 2015, and she helped the Jayhawks to the largest single-season win improvement in program history. KU finished 21-10, representing a 14-win improvement from the previous season, and the Jayhawks returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Kersgieter currently ranks 15th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,384 career points, and she has made 180 three-point field goals, which ranks fifth in program history. A native of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Kersgieter is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and she’s set to graduate from KU next fall with a degree in strategic communications and a minor in business.

"This award means a lot to me because it exemplifies more than just being an athlete. Being a part of this university and this community the past four years has taught me just that. I’m so grateful KU has picked me to receive this recognition, and I’m very honored to be representing them as well." Holly Kersgieter