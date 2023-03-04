🏀 Jalen Wilson Named to Wooden Award National Ballot

LOS ANGELES – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named to the 2022-23 Wooden Award National Ballot, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2022-23 season, the Wooden Award National Ballot comprises of 15 student-athletes who are front-runners for the Wooden Award. Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Wooden Award, joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

Represented on most national player of the year watch lists, Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 points per game, which is 29th nationally, and includes two 30-point performances and 16 games of 20 or more points scored. The Denton, Texas, forward also leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 8.3 rpg and in double-doubles with nine. He is vying to become the seventh player, fourth Jayhawk, in Big 12 history to lead the league in both scoring and rebounding.

Wilson ranks tied for 31st on the Kansas career scoring list, currently at 1,341 points, and his 754 career rebounds are 16th on the KU list. Wilson’s 25 career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

All balloted players have been certified by their university to meet or exceed the qualifications for the Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden when the Award was established. The qualifications include: candidates must exhibit strength of character, both on and off the court; candidates must be full-time students in an accredited NCAA college or university; candidates must be making progress toward graduation and have a cumulative 2.00 grade point average since enrolling in their school; candidates must contribute to team effort; candidates must excel in both offense and defense; and candidates should be considered on their performance over the course of the entire season.

Voting will take place from March 13th to March 20th, and voters take into consideration a player’s entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The finalists for the 2023 Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s will be announced on March 29th.

2022-23 Wooden Award Men’s National Ballot

Name, School (Class, Pos.)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina (Sr., F/C)

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy (Sr., G)

Zach Edey, Purdue (Jr., C)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (Sr., F)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA (Sr., G/F)

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State (Sr., F)

Mike Miles Jr., TCU (Jr., G)

Kris Murray, Iowa (Jr., F)

Jalen Pickett, Penn State (Sr., G)

Marcus Sasser, Houston (Sr., G)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga (Sr., F)

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (Sr., F)

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona (Jr., F)

Jalen Wilson, Kansas (RS-Jr., F)

Isaiah Wong, Miami, FL (Jr., G)