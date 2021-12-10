⛳ Jayhawks Add 2 to 2022 Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s golf program announced the additions of Cecil Belisle and Will King to the 2022 signing class on Friday.

A native of Red Wing, Minnesota, Belisle will arrive at Kansas via South Mountain Community College in Arizona, where he’s putting together a standout career. Currently ranked No. 269 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Belisle earned Individual Medalist honors at the NJCAA Division II National Championships last spring.

Belisle also won the 2021 Minnesota State Open, defeating Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner in a playoff. In addition, Belisle participated in the 2021 US Amateur and was a two-time Minnesota State High School Champion at Red Wing High School and a four-time all-state selection. He was also named the Minneapolis Star Tribune Golf Player of the Year for 2019.

Belisle earned First Team All-America honors by the NJCAA and Ping Tour and was the recipient of the 2021 Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman of the Year for NJCAA Division II, in addition to being a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus Award.

“Cecil is a late bloomer, who took a different route to Division 1,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “He has tremendous upside, and keeps getting better. He had a nice summer, winning the Minnesota Open and won the Division II Junior College tournament. He’s going to have a chance to play immediately, and will help us continue to climb the latter.”

King, a Rockhurst High School product in the Kansas City area, is the No. 1 ranked 2022 player in Kansas, according to the Junior Golf Scoreboard and AJGA Rolex Rankings. King is No. 4 in the class in the north central region, which includes Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota.

King was a Rolex Scholastic All-American this past year and had two top-five finishes in AJGA events. He also participated in the Boys Junior PGA Championship and the Rolex Tournament of Champions. During his junior season, he was named to the 2021 Missouri All-District and All-State team.

“Will ended the season ranked No. 1 in Kansas in his class. I think better golf is in front of Will. He seems to get better each year. He’s still getting more experience. His body is still developing. I think his upside is tremendous, a well.”

Both Belisle and King will join the Jayhawks for the 2022-23 season.