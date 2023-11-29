🏀 Jayhawks Back at Home for Thursday Matinee vs. Southeastern Louisiana

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time in more than three weeks, the Kansas Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday, Nov. 30, to host Southeastern Louisiana.

With the opportunity for Kansas Volleyball to host the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipoff was moved up to 12:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW from ESPN+ with Josh Klingler and Wayne Simien on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

The Jayhawks return home after playing four straight games on the road, including two neutral site contests at the Cayman Islands Classic. KU battled a pair of top-10 opponents at the event, dropping close contests against No. 9 Virginia Tech (59-58) and No. 6 UConn (71-63).

Kansas is 2-3 on the year, with wins over Northwestern State and Kansas City. The Jayhawks have played just once at Allen Fieldhouse this season, defeating Northwestern State, 88-46, on Nov. 8 to open the season.

All five starters are averaging better than 10.0 points per game for the Jayhawks, who’s balanced attack is scoring 72.8 points per game for the season. Unanimous Preseason All-Big selection Taiyanna Jackson is averaging 13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game while shooting 57.1% (32-56) from the field. Jackson has recorded three double-doubles in five games this season, including 16 points and 12 rebounds against UConn in KU’s last game. Prior to the season, Jackson was named to watch lists for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and the Lisa Leslie Award.

Holly Kersgieter is right behind Jackson, averaging 13.2 points per game on 52.3% (23-44) shooting from the field this season. Kersgieter moved into 10th in career scoring at Kansas in the season opener against Northwestern State and she has now scored 1,625 points, which is 13 away from passing Crystal Kemp (2002-06) for ninth in school history.

Kansas freshman S’Mya Nichols has scored in double figures in four-straight games, including a career-high 17 against Kansas City on Nov. 18. Nichols averaged 13.5 points per game at the Cayman Islands Classic and is now third on the team with 13.0 points per game for the year, while shooting 40.8% (20-49) from the field, 35.7% (5-14) from three-point range and 80.0% (20-25) from the free throw line.

Rounding out the starting five are guards Zakiyah Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry. Franklin is fifth on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game after scoring 14 points against UConn. Mayberry, who scored her 1,000th career point in KU’s season opener against Northwestern State, is fourth on the team at 11.8 points per game and leads the Jayhawks with 3.0 assists per game.

Southeastern Louisiana comes to Lawrence with a record of 4-3 after defeating Wichita State, 64-36, on Tuesday night in Wichita. The Lady Lions have also defeated Millsaps, Southern-New Orleans and Mobile.

Tickets

Single-game and season tickets for 2023-24 Kansas Women’s Basketball are on-sale now. For as low as $90, fans can lock in seats for the year, with single-game tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas is back on the road this weekend, heading to College Station, Texas for a non-conference matchup against former Big 12 Conference foe Texas A&M. That game is set to tip off at 1 p.m. CT and be televised on the SEC Network.