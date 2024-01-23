🏀 Jayhawks Continue Big 12 Play Wednesday vs. Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Basketball team returns to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 24, for a Big 12 Conference matchup against Iowa State.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Wayne Simien (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas is 9-9 on the year and 2-5 in Big 12 play following a pair of losses to nationally ranked foes last week. The Jayhawks are now 1-5 against ranked opponents this season and Kansas has faced the No. 1 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET rankings, as of Jan. 22.

In its last home action, the Jayhawks defeated No. 4 Baylor (87-66) on Jan. 10 and Oklahoma State (70-64) on Jan. 13. The win over Baylor marked the first league win of the season and KU’s first win over a top-five opponent since 2009.

Kansas is 7-1 at Allen Fieldhouse this season, including 2-1 in league play. The Jayhawks are averaging 73.6 points per game and outscoring opponents by an average of 14.4 points at home.

Wednesday’s matchup will be the culmination of a home-and-home series between Kansas and Iowa State this season. ISU claimed the first by a score of 69-61 on Jan. 3. S’Mya Nichols led the Jayhawks with 16 points in that game, while Zakiyah Franklin had 15 and Holly Kersgieter added 14.

Last season, Kansas snapped a 16-game winning streak by Iowa State in the series, taking down the Cyclones 98-93 on March 1, 2023. Iowa State leads the all-time series 49-48, but Kansas is 28-16 against the Cyclones in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are looking to defeat Iowa State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-13.

Iowa State dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 this week following a 71-63 loss at Texas Tech on Jan. 17 in Lubbock, Texas. The Cyclones are now 12-5 (6-1 Big 12) on the year and receiving votes in both national polls.

Franklin led the Jayhawks in their last game against Kansas State with a season-high 18 points, her fourth-straight game scoring 11 or more points. By playing in her 139th career game, Franklin matched Lynette Woodard for the school record, which she will surpass in her next game action. Franklin ranks No. 9 in school history for scoring with 1,741 career points and No. 4 with 471 career assists.

Nichols had 12 points at KSU for her sixth-straight game scoring in double figures. She is a two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week this season and leads the Jayhawks with 13.9 points per game. Nichols is shooting 46.6% (82-176) from the field this season and she leads the Jayhawks by shooting 75.6% (68-90) from the free throw line.

Kersgieter recorded her first double-double of the season and 10th of her career when she scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds at Kansas State. She hit at least three three-pointers in each of KU’s first five conference games and is shooting 43.7% (38-87) from downtown this season, which includes a mark of 47.2% (17-36) in league play. Kersgieter, who became KU’s all-time leader in three-pointers made at Texas Tech on Jan. 6, ranks No. 7 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,776 career points, surpassing Lynn Pride (1,774) at KSU.

Taiyanna Jackson became the fifth player on KU’s 2023-24 roster to score over 1,000 career points when she surpassed the milestone against Baylor on Jan. 10. Jackson had a career-high 27 points and season-high 19 rebounds in the game for her eighth double-double of the season and 35th of her career. Jackson has 867 rebounds in her time at Kansas, which ranks No. 5 in career rebounds, and she’s second in school history with 246 blocked shots.

Tickets

Single-game tickets for Big 12 Conference games are on-sale now, with tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas heads to the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Jan. 27 to face the Oklahoma Sooners. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.