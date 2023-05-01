👟 Jayhawks Dominate Rock Chalk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field team competed in the Rock Chalk Classic for one final home meet of the season on Saturday, April 29.

To kick things off, junior Oleg Klykov placed third in the men’s hammer throw with a personal best score of 68.04m. Klykov continues to PR in the event, steadily moving up the rankings with his efforts.

Tori Thomas had an awesome day for the throws squad as well, winning the shot put with her 15.36m mark and placing third in the discus throw with her new personal best mark of 55.74m.

Anna Siemens won the 400m hurdles with her 1:01.00 time, while Addison Brooks ran a 1:01.76 to come in third place overall. On the men’s side, Cameron Wilmington recorded a new PR of 52.13 to win the 400m hurdles as well.

Evann Seratte claimed the women’s 800m victory with her 2:14.56, while Avryl Johnson ran the best 800m in the women’s invitational division with her 2:10.05, which was good for third place behind two unattached Jayhawks. Addie Coppinger was close behind in the same event, running a 2:10.24.

Grant Lockwood won the men’s 400m dash with his 46.98, beating 40 total competitors with his speed. Tayton Klein ran his first open 400, coming in fourth overall with his 47.52.

Patrick Larrison won the men’s shotput with his last attempt of 19.17m, and came in 6th place overall in the discus throw with his 54.27m throw. Dimitrios Pavlidis was the highest-finishing Jayhawk in the men’s discus, placing third with a mark of 55.37.

Gabby Hoke had herself a day in the pole vault, coming in second overall with her 4.10m clearance. Samantha Van Hoecke was right behind her, finishing fourth with a 4.00m mark. Kade Joslin took 6th place with a new PR of 3.85m.

Lona Latema won the 1500m with her time of 4:23.25, while Sawyer Schmidt was the highest finishing 1500m runner on the men’s side, coming in second with his 3:50.54.

T.J. Robinson won the 800m invitational division with a 1:49.21, while A.J. Green took third (1:50.18) and Justice Dick took fourth (1:50.76).

The men’s 4×4 also was victorious, running a 3:09.91.

Saudia Heard took the triple jump victory with her 12.19m attempt, celebrating her senior day with the win.

Chandler Gibbens rounded things out with another 5k victory, running a 14:31.06 against the wind to claim first place.

Up next, the Jayhawks will head to the Ward Haylett Invitational at K-State on Saturday, May 6th.