🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Dominate the Kansas Double Dual, Holding off the Competition on Day Two

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas won day two of the Kansas Double Dual with a score of 262.5-71.5, handling South Dakota and Lindenwood.

Before the event, Kansas swim and dive honored the five seniors for what they have done for the program. The five seniors are Mackenzie Bravence, Keyla Brown, Amanda Fingerut, Amelie Lessing and Autumn Looney.

Kansas started in the water in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a team of Claudia Dougan, Looney, Claire Hyatt and Dewi Blose, leading the way with a time of 1:35.93. Next in the 400 yard individual medley event, Lessing took the top spot with a time of 4:34.32.

For the 100 yard freestyle, Dougan edged out the competition, finishing the race in 51.98 seconds. Turning to the 200 yard backstroke, sophomore Lesli Sisung took home the event, edging out the competition with a time of 2:05.75. Freshman Lydia Lafferty paced the way in. the 100 yard butterfly, finishing the race in 55.73 seconds.