🏊♀️ Jayhawks Dominate the Kansas Double Dual, Holding off the Competition on Day Two
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas won day two of the Kansas Double Dual with a score of 262.5-71.5, handling South Dakota and Lindenwood.
Before the event, Kansas swim and dive honored the five seniors for what they have done for the program. The five seniors are Mackenzie Bravence, Keyla Brown, Amanda Fingerut, Amelie Lessing and Autumn Looney.
Kansas started in the water in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a team of Claudia Dougan, Looney, Claire Hyatt and Dewi Blose, leading the way with a time of 1:35.93. Next in the 400 yard individual medley event, Lessing took the top spot with a time of 4:34.32.
For the 100 yard freestyle, Dougan edged out the competition, finishing the race in 51.98 seconds. Turning to the 200 yard backstroke, sophomore Lesli Sisung took home the event, edging out the competition with a time of 2:05.75. Freshman Lydia Lafferty paced the way in. the 100 yard butterfly, finishing the race in 55.73 seconds.
"I thought today we came out a little bit stronger than yesterday, which is a good sign because for championship meets, you have prelims and finals. So, last night was kind of like finals in the evening and prelims in the morning. I thought for a morning racing opportunity, it was really good. It was a good weekend overall. We’re in a good spot, and so for October, we’re really happy with where the team is, and we are excited for the next phase of training and for the next meet coming up in November. Each meet we’re getting a little better, which is what we want."Head Coach Clark Campbell
In the 500 yard freestyle, sophomore Addi Barnes outlasted the competition, recording a time of 5:06.82. To end the Kansas Double Dual, the relay team of Dougan, Looney, Ellie Wehrmann and Maggie Moore outpaced the competition in the 400 yard freestyle relay event with a time of 3:31.52.
In the diving portion of the double dual, freshman Lize van Leewuen tied for first-place with a score of 281.55. Leeuwen already qualified for the NCAA Zone Cut Three Meter diving event last night.
The Jayhawks will return to action Nov. 5th at 1 p.m. CT, when the team will host Nebraska in Robinson Natatorium.