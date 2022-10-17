🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Drop Opening Match to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Match Suspended Due to Weather

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team opened competition at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament on Monday, falling to No. 2-seed Oklahoma. The Jayhawks match with No. 3-seed Oklahoma State was suspended due to darkness and will resume on Tuesday.

Kansas played Oklahoma — ranked No. 15 in the country– in the morning to open the tournament, dropping the first match 5-0. Junior Davis Cooper played in a back-and-forth battle against Drew Goodman to tie his match. Day one concluded with an afternoon match against No. 17 Oklahoma State, resulting in a suspension of play due to darkness on the course. Kansas’ match against Oklahoma State will resume on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Freshman Will King is currently tied with Jonas Baumgartner of OSU through 14 holes. Junior Gunnar Broin is also tied with his opponent, Hazen Newman through 15 holes.

“We lost the morning match to OU,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “We simply gave away too many holes on unforced errors, and they flat out beat us. We knew that it was going to be a difficult match against a very good team, and we didn’t respond with much of a fight.”

The No. 7-seed Jayhawks will face No. 10-seed West Virginia Tuesday morning, backed by No. 6-seed Baylor in the afternoon. Kansas will have Wednesday morning off prior to the final round matches that take place in the afternoon.

“We’re down to OSU, but we still have a chance,” said Bermel. “Four of the matches are either tied or we are only down a hole. Hopefully, we can come out strong in the morning and get some momentum going as we head into our final two pool play matches on day two.”

Live scoring for the matches against West Virginia and Baylor will be available through Golfstat.