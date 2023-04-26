🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Finish 8th at Big 12s; Duquette Closes Inside Top 20

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up play at the Big 12 Championship on Wednesday at Prairie Dunes, finishing in eighth place at +43.

The Jayhawks shot a team score of 291 on Wednesday, tying for their second-best round of the tournament. Kansas finished 20 shots ahead of West Virginia and 27 shots ahead of Iowa State. No. 10 Oklahoma won the event at 1-under par, while 38th-ranked TCU finished as the runner up at +17. No. 5 Texas Tech took third at +21, while No. 14 Texas (+23), No. 21 Oklahoma State (+24), No. 31 Baylor (+40) and No. 24 Kansas State (+41) rounded out the top seven.

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg put together rounds of 67-66-63-69 to finish at -15, and win the event by eight shots over Jonas Baumgartner from Oklahoma State. Brian Stark from Texas finished at -6 to take third.

The Jayhawks were led by junior William Duquette, who finished tied for 15th at +9. Duquette’s 15th-place finish is the best by a Jayhawk at the Big 12 Championship since Charlie Hillier tied for 11th in 2018 in Tulsa. Junior Cecil Belisle also finished inside the Top 25, tying for 24th at +12. Junior Gunnar Broin tied for 27th at +13, while junior Davis Cooper took 32nd at +16 and freshman Will King took 33rd at +17.

“We got off to a slow start today, but finished the front nine in decent shape,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We got to the back nine, and just didn’t play well. We made several careless bogeys and very quickly we were at 10-over par for the round. We played the last couple of holes fairly solid and ended up 11-over.”

Bermel continued: “We were seeded eighth going into the event, and we finished eighth. Obviously, in this event we had to be razor sharp and just struggled a bit in two of the four rounds.”

Broin and Belisle tied for the low round of the day for the Jayhawks with matching 2-over 72s. Broin had four birdies on his scorecard, while Belisle added three. Duquette capped off his tournament with a 73, including a birdie at the par-four third. Cooper finished with a 74 with two birdies, while King shot a 77 after firing a third-round 68.

The Jayhawks will now wait to find out where they will be sent for NCAA Regionals. The NCAA Selection Show is set for May 3, with Regionals scheduled for May 15-17. The potential sites are:

Auburn University Club — Auburn, Alabama

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls — Salem, South Carolina

Eagle Eye Golf Club — East Lansing, Michigan

Bear’s Best Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club — Norman, Oklahoma

The Institute Golf Club — Morgan Hill, California

“We now wait to see where we go for Regionals, get a little rest and get ready for the postseason,” Bermel said.