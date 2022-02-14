⛳ Jayhawks Finish Day One at Lamkin Invitational

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – Kansas women’s golf was one of three teams to finish both rounds on the first day at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, Monday. The remaining 11 teams in the field will conclude their second round Tuesday morning and the entire field will then play the third and final round.

In a field that features nine teams ranked in the top 25, Kansas shot a two-round 621 (311-310). The Jayhawks are led by super-senior Sera Tadokoro who is nine over after shooting a 76-77–153 on Monday. Senior Pear Pooratanaopa is two shots behind Tadokoro at 155 and freshman Jordan Rothman is at 156. Senior Lauren Heinlein improved three shots from her first round to her second round and is at 157.

Kansas was in 12th place after the first round shooting a 311 (+23). Top-ranked Stanford led the field after round one carding a 280 (-8), which was nine strokes ahead of No. 12 San Jose State (289) and No. 18 Arizona State (289).

The third and final round of the Lamkin Invitational will be played Tuesday after the 11 teams finish round two. Follow live stats here.