🏌️‍♂️Jayhawks Finish T8th in Season-Opener at Fighting Irish Classic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up play at the Fighting Irish Classic on Monday, finishing tied for eighth place in a competitive 15-team field at Warren Golf Course.

The 29th-ranked Jayhawks shot +10 on Monday to finish +4 for the tournament. The competition was won by No. 9 Florida, who shot -22, followed by Georgia Southern (-20) placing second. No. 5 North Carolina (-19) finished third in the event.

The Jayhawks were led by freshman Will King, who shot a 69/68/71 to finish -2 for the tournament and tied for 17thplace, concluding his first collegiate event. King birdied holes four and 17 in the final round. Two rounds under-par secured a Top-20 spot for King’s college debut.

Junior William Duquette stayed consistent throughout the weekend, firing a 71/68/70 to finish tied for 21st at -1. An eagle in the first round set the tone for Duquette early, posting two rounds of even-par or better. Duquette carded a birdie on hole three and eight to finish even-par on the final day.

Davis Cooper finished even-par, tied for 26th with a team-low 66 (-4) that came in the second round. Cooper began his final round with a bogey on the first two holes but bounced back to birdie holes five and six, marking a 71/66/73 weekend for the junior.

“We struggled a bit today and looked a little worn down after yesterday,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We seemed sluggish out of the gate and just couldn’t seem to get any momentum going. We’re really proud of Will King, a true freshman in his first college event. He grew up on the golf course this week and looked more and more comfortable as the tournament progressed.”

Newcomers Cecil Belisle and Gunnar Broin made their Kansas debut on Sunday. Belisle’s first event as a Jayhawk concluded with a 69, making birdies on hole five and 12 during round one for a 69/74/77 (+10) tournament score. Broin also competed in his first event as a Jayhawk, posting a 75/72/76 (+11). Belisle finished tied for 63rd and Broin tied for 73rd respectively.

Playing as an individual, Hank Lierz finished tied for 68th, posting a 68 (-2) in the final round for the team-low score on Monday.

“This team has no margin for error, and we must eliminate the sloppy mistakes and unforced errors,” Bermel said. “It’s the first tournament of the year and a lot to build on. We have a quick turn around this week and need to be ready to play in Minnesota on Sunday!”

The Jayhawks will play next on Sept. 11 at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis.