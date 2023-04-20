👟 Jayhawks Head to Arkansas for John McDonnell Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams will travel to Arkansas for the John McDonnell Invitational on April 20-21.

The meet will be live streamed and live scored, two links that can be found below:

John McDonnell Invitational

Schedule | Live Results | Live Stream

There will be 58 athletes from Kansas heading to this meet to compete across various event groups. The hammer throwers will be the only athletes who will compete on Thursday, with Oleg Klykov and Weston Van Camp both representing the Jayhawks in this event. They are scheduled to begin competition at 4:00 p.m.

All the rest of the events will take place on Friday, with the field events kicking off at 10:00 a.m. and the running events starting at 3:30 p.m.

This meet will see competition from various schools, including Missouri, Little Rock, Missouri State, Tulsa, Kansas City, Oral Roberts and various others.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a series of strong performances at the Kansas Relays last weekend, highlighted by Dimitrios Pavlidis breaking both the school and national record in the discus throw with his new personal best mark of 64.90m.

Rylee Anderson (high jump, 1.83m), Avryl Johnson (1500m, 4:25.41), Michael Joseph (46.15m), Chandler Gibbens (1500m, 3:51.66), Clayton Simms (pole vault, 5.65m), Tori Thomas (shot put, 15.10m) Tayton Klein (long jump, 7.56m), Oleg Klykov (hammer throw, 67.60m), Patrick Larrison (shot put, 18.57m), the men’s 4×8 (7:35.95) and the women’s DMR (12:16.37) were all first-place winners at this meet, along with Pavlidis taking the victory in the men’s discus throw.

For more information and in-meet updates both this week and the rest of the season, make sure to follow along with KU Track on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.