🏌️ Jayhawks Head to Fayetteville for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Tournament: Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Course: Blessings Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/7,700

Participating Teams: Arkansas, California, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA and UNLV.

Live Stats: Golfstat

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas Jayhawks are heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational after grinding out a sixth-place finish last weekend. Kansas has recorded three straight top-10 finishes to open the fall season.

The Blessings will be aired on The Golf Channel on Oct. 3-5 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT each day.

The Jayhawks will play 18 holes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Kansas is a part of a talented 11-team field that includes host Arkansas, California, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA and UNLV.

Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a lineup of William Duquette, Davis Cooper, Gunnar Broin, Sion Audrain, and Cecil Belisle.

Kansas will tee off on Monday at 10:45 a.m. CT on Hole 1, and will compete as a five-man squad for the first round. Blessings Golf Club is playing as a par 72 at 7,700 yards.

“Very good golf course this week,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “It is a long track and accuracy is a premium. A little different format in that the entire team plays together and the event is on TV, so there is a lot of activity around the golf course.”

Broin paced the Jayhawks at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, tying for 5th after posting a 71/70/72 (-3) for his first collegiate top-5 finish. Belisle logged a top-20 finish, tying for 19th after posting a 73/70/77 (+4) in his third event as a Jayhawk.

Duquette stayed consistent through the three-day tournament, posting a 74/74/73 to finish tied for 22nd at +5. Cooper looks to bounce back after tying for 57th at +17, respectively. Junior Sion Audrain will make his 2022-23 season debut for the Jayhawks.

“We need to be patient and take advantage of our birdie opportunities,” said Bermel. “Sion Audrain is in the lineup this week, replacing Will King.”

Juniors Hank Lierz, Zach Sokolosky and freshman Will King will compete in the Washburn Invitational at Topeka Country Club as individuals Oct 3-4. The field will play 18 holes Monday and Tuesday. Topeka CC is playing as a par 71 at 6,654 yards.

Live stats for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational will be available on Golfstat. The Washburn Invitational will have live scoring available on Golfstat as well.