🏀 Jayhawks Head to Iowa State for First Game of 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball will open play in 2024 with a road trip to Ames, Iowa, to face the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Hilton Coliseum.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Larry Morgan (play-by-play) and Molly Parrott (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas opened Big 12 play on Dec. 30, suffering an 85-60 defeat to No. 25 West Virginia, which snapped a 13-game winning streak by the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. KU is now 7-5 on the year, with three defeats coming against Top 25 opponents, and 0-1 in league play for the first time since 2021-22.

The Jayhawks are headed to face Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum, where KU has not won since 2015. Kansas has dropped eight-straight games against ISU on the road, but the Jayhawks won the last meeting in the series, defeating the Cyclones 98-93 on March 1, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse.

Iowa State is 8-4 on the year and 1-0 in Big 12 play following a 76-68 victory at Oklahoma State on Dec. 30. The Cyclones have won four-straight games and six of their past seven heading into the new calendar year.

Kansas and Iowa State have met 96 times in women’s basketball dating back to 1978, and the all-time series is tied at 48-48. Last season, the two teams split the season series, with each team winning on its home court.

Kansas is led by four returning starters, including two fifth-year seniors who continue to climb up the record boards. Holly Kersgieter scored a team-high 19 points in the Big 12 opener against West Virginia, moving past Tamecka Dixon (1993-97) for ninth place on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,692 career points. Kersgieter is now closing in on the three-point shooting record at Kansas. She has hit 233 threes during her career as a Jayhawk, which is four away from the record of 237 set by Angie Halbleib from 1994-97.

Zakiyah Franklin, who has already set the school record for minutes played, is now third in games played at Kansas with 133 and will tie Monica Engelman (2010-13) for second with her next action. Franklin is 10th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,665 points and fourth in school history with 459 career assists.

Now in her third season as a Jayhawk, Taiyanna Jackson is closing in multiple milestones. She is 32 points away from 1,000 for her career and her 814 rebounds are 13 away from the top 10 in Kansas history. After recording five blocked shots against WVU, Jackson has 235 for her career, which is 35 away from KU’s school record. Jackson is second on the team with 13.1 points per game this season, while leading the Jayhawks with 9.8 rebounds per game after recording her seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds against West Virginia.

S’Mya Nichols got off to a slow start in conference play, as she was held to a season-low five points while battling foul trouble against WVU. Nichols remains KU’s leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game for the season and the freshman from Overland Park, Kansas, has scored 10 or more points nine times this season. After scoring 20+ points in consecutive games against Houston Christian and Wichita State, Nichols was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Dec. 11, becoming the first Jayhawk to claim the award in three seasons.

Senior Wyvette Mayberry is fifth on the team in scoring at 9.8 points per game, while ranking second on the team with 29 assists and 16 made threes.

Up Next

Kansas plays its second road game of the week with a trip to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 6. Tipoff from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 2:00 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.