🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Head to Michigan After a Hot Start to Season

Tournament: Folds of Honor Collegiate

Course: American Dunes Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/7,213

Participating Teams: Air Force, No. 32 Arizona, Army, Central Michigan, No. 24 Clemson, Eastern Michigan, No. 14 Florida State, Grand Valley State, No. 8 Illinois, Kansas, Liberty, Michigan State, Navy, NC State, No. 41 Oregon State, Texas Southern, UCLA and Virginia Union.

Live Stats: Golfstat

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Following the Jayhawks’ second-place finish at the Gopher Invitational, Kansas will tee it up at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State this week.

The deep 18-team field will take on American Dunes Golf Club, a par-72 course playing 7,213 yards. The property hugs the east shore of Lake Michigan, covered with sand and various obstacles throughout the course. The teams will play 18 holes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the 54-hole event. Round one tee times begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a lineup of Will King, Cecil Belisle, Gunnar Broin, Davis Cooper and William Duquette. Kansas will be paired with Michigan State and Air Force, starting on Hole 1 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

“Really excited for this new event,” Head Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I have checked out the golf course online and it looks like a great track! I’m sure it will be cold with some rain, so we need to be prepared to battle! I thought we had a good week of practice. The guys are rested and ready to play!”

The Folds of Honor was founded by former Jayhawk, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, who played golf at the University of Kansas and dedicated his life to rallying patriotic Americans through the foundation. Since 2007, the organization has provided over 45,000 scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military.

The Jayhawks are coming off a second-place finish at the Gopher Invitational last week in Independence, Minn. Belisle and Cooper went low for the Jayhawks, finishing tied for 4th at six-under (207) for the event, chalking up Cooper’s second Top-5 finish of his career. Belisle’s Top-5 finish marks the first of his early Jayhawk career.

Broin picked up his first Top-20 finish in his second event as a Jayhawk, tying for 12th at four-under par (209). Duquette tied for 39th at the Gopher Invitational at one-over (214), and heads to American Dunes with a 70.50 average. Freshman Will King posted a 225 to finish +12 and tied for 77th.

