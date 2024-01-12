🏀 Jayhawks Home Saturday to Face Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fresh off the program’s first win over a top five opponent in 15 years, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team returns to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 13 to host Oklahoma State.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Dave Stewart (play-by-play) and Wayne Simien (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas is coming off one of its most complete performances of the season as the Jayhawks defeated No. 4 Baylor 87-66 on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The win came following an 0-3 start to Big 12 Conference play and pushed the Jayhawks record back above .500 for the year at 8-7 (1-3 Big 12).

The Jayhawks were led by super-senior center Taiyanna Jackson, who put forth one of her best performances in a Kansas uniform against Baylor. Jackson scored a career-high 27 points and pulled down a season-best 19 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season and 35th of her Kansas career. She also surpassed the 1,000-point milestone as a Jayhawk, becoming the 32nd player in program history to reach that mark.

Kansas will now face an Oklahoma State team that is 10-5 on the year and 3-1 in Big 12 play following three-straight wins over UCF, at TCU and Texas Tech. All four of OSU’s non-conference defeats came against power conference opponents.

Kansas has won four-straight games against Oklahoma State, sweeping the season series from the Cowgirls in each of the past two seasons. OSU leads the all-time series 41-39, but Kansas holds a slight edge of 18-17 in games played in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 at home this season following the Baylor win. Dating back to last season, KU has won 14 of its last 15 games on its home court, a stretch that started with a 66-57 victory over Oklahoma State on Feb. 26, 2023.

With Jackson reaching the 1,000-point milestone for her career against Baylor, Kansas now has five players on its active roster who have scored 1,000 points during their college careers. KU is one of four teams in Division I women’s basketball with five active 1,000-point scorers, joining Baylor, Louisville and Mississippi State.

Jackson, who has now scored 1,008 career points, joins Holly Kersgieter (1,746) and Zakiyah Franklin (1,699) in scoring more than 1,000 points in a Kansas uniform. Additionally, Wyvette Mayberry (1,131) and Ryan Cobbins (1,013) both transferred to Kansas but have scored more than 1,000 points during their collegiate careers.

Kersgieter has continued her strong start in Big 12 play, most recently scoring 19 points in KU’s win over Baylor. She is averaging a team-high 18.3 points per game in league play while shooting 56.3% (27-48) from the field and an exceptional 59.1% (12-33) from three-point range. Kersgieter became KU’s all-time leader in three-pointers made at Texas Tech on Jan. 6 and she is No. 8 on KU’s all-time scoring list.

Zakiyah Franklin scored 11 points against Baylor, moving to No. 9 in career scoring at Kansas in the process. Franklin has played in 136 career games, second most in program history, scoring 1,699 points as a Jayhawk.

S’Mya Nichols scored 22 points against Baylor to increase her team-high scoring average to 13.9 points per game this season. She has scored 10 or more points 12 times this season, with three games of 20-plus points, and led KU in scoring five times. Nichols was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Dec. 11, becoming the first Jayhawk to claim the award in three seasons.

Tickets

Single-game tickets for Big 12 Conference games are on-sale now, with tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas hits the road to face No. 10 Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.