🏀 Jayhawks Home Saturday to Host Central Arkansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball looks to extend its win streak to three-consecutive games on Saturday, Dec. 16 as the Jayhawks continue non-conference play by hosting Central Arkansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Leif Lisec (play-by-play) and Wayne Simien (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas is coming off a 76-56 victory at Wichita State on Sunday. The Jayhawks were led by freshman S’Mya Nichols, who scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting and added four assists. Nichols set a new scoring career-high twice last week, first with 20 points against Houston Christian before going for 23 at WSU. For her efforts, Nichols was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday, becoming the first Jayhawk to earn a Big 12 weekly award this season.

This will be the fourth home game of the season for Kansas and the first of a three-game homestand, the Jayhawks’ longest of the season. KU is 3-0 at Allen Fieldhouse this season and winners of 11 straight home games, which is the second-longest active home winning streak in the Big 12 (Texas Tech; 13).

Saturday’s game will be the first-ever meeting between Kansas and Central Arkansas in women’s basketball. KU head coach Brandon Schneider is 4-4 against the Sugar Bears from his time at Stephen F. Austin, when he competed against UCA in the Southland Conference.

All five starters for Kansas are averaging better than 10 points per game through the first nine games of the season. The group of S’Mya Nichols, Wyvette Mayberry, Holly Kersgieter, Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson have accounted for 83.3% of KU’s total points scored this season.

Nichols has taken over as KU’s leading scorer following her scoring outburst last week. The freshman is averaging 14.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, while ranking third on the team with 22 assists.

Taiyanna Jackson recorded her fifth double-double of the season and 32nd of her career after finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds at WSU. Jackson is second on the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game, while nearly averaging a double-double with 9.8 rebounds per contest. Prior to the season, Jackson was named to watch lists for the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and the Lisa Leslie Award.

Zakiyah Franklin has reached double figures in scoring in each of the past six games, including 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range at WSU. Franklin is fourth on the team at 10.9 points per game for the season, and she’s four points away from moving past Crystal Kemp (1,637; 2002-06) for 10th on KU’s all-time scoring list.

Tickets

Up Next

Kansas will continue its three-game home stretch on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Allen Fieldhouse. This will be last non-conference game for KU before heading into Big 12 play. Last season, Kansas split a pair of games between Nebraska, ultimately defeating the Huskers in the third round of the WNIT.