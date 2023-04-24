⛳️ Jayhawks in 8th, Duquette Inside Top 10 After 36 Holes at Big 12 Championship

Jayhawks in 8th, Duquette Inside Top 10 After 36 Holes at Big 12 Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up the first two rounds of the Big 12 Championship on Monday at Prairie Dunes Country Club and sit in eighth place at +25 after 36 holes.

Junior William Duquette is inside the Top 10, tied for ninth at 2-over.

No. 10 Oklahoma is atop the leaderboard after the opening day at -6. The Sooners – the only team in the field under par – have a 12-shot lead on second-place No. 21 Oklahoma State (+6). No. 5 Texas Tech (+10), No. 38 TCU (+16) and No. 14 Texas (+17) round out the top five. The Jayhawks are five shots behind sixth-place West Virginia and three shots behind seventh-place Baylor.

Kansas has two players inside the Top 30 after the first day in juniors Cecil Belisle (T23, +7) and Gunnar Broin (T27, +8). Junior Davis Cooper is tied for 31st at 9-over, while freshman Will King is tied for 41st at +12. The Jayhawks are six shots ahead of No. 24 Kansas State and 12 shots ahead of Iowa State.

“It was a tough day on the course,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We battled out there, but just got a little sloppy on the last three holes in the second round and it cost us some strokes. There are still 36 holes left, and a lot of golf. We need to do a better job managing the wind and elements, as this course is very tough in these conditions.”

Duquette fired a 1-under 69 in the opening round to mark his seventh straight round under par. He shot a 73 in the afternoon to stay inside the Top 10. In the morning round, Duquette teed off on No. 10 and shot a 1-over on his front. He then turned it on with birdies at three and six before an eagle at the par-five seventh.

Belisle had the second-best round of the morning with a 73, including a birdie at the par-three fourth. He was the only Jayhawk to birdie that hole in either round. King shot a 74 in the first round, while Broin and Cooper had matching 75s.

In the afternoon, Broin and Duquette led the way, each shooting three-over 73s. Duquette was two-under in his round through 12, but ran into some trouble late in his round. Broin shot 3-over on the front, but then played the back at even par with a birdie at No. 17.

Belisle and Cooper each carded 74s, while King shot a 78 in the second round.

The third round is set for Tuesday with Kansas teeing off at 8:22 a.m., with Baylor on No. 10. Live stats are available through Golfstat.