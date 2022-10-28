🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks in Fifth After Day One at Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational

MAUI, Hawai’i – The Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up the first round of play at the Ka’anapali Classic at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club on Friday, shooting a team score of 275 to finish day one tied for fifth at -9.

The defending champions came out firing in the opening round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, shooting a team score of 275 (-9) to put Kansas tied for fifth with two rounds to play. No. 66 Clemson is in the lead at –17, followed by No. 16 Oklahoma (-16), No. 45 East Tennessee State (-15), No. 31 North Florida (-11), No. 53 Kansas (-9) and No. 34 Ole Miss (-9) to round out the top-five.

“Got off to a very slow start today,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “We really rallied the last 9 holes. I think everyone started over par and kept fighting back to post a decent score.”

The Jayhawks were led by Junior Davis Cooper, who fired a 3-under 68 that included five birdies and just two bogeys. Cooper sits tied for 16th going into Saturday. Junior Cecil Belisle carded five birdies on just two bogeys, including a 12-hole stretch of bogey-free golf, finishing the day tied for 16th at -3 as well.

“Cecil and Davis led the way,” said Bermel. “William Duquette and Will King shot under par as well.”

Junior William Duquette put together an impressive 69, carding four birdies on the day with an eagle on the ninth hole to finish the day at -2 and is tied for 28th. Freshman Will King allowed just three bogeys for his -1 70, including an eagle on hole one, a 519-yard par five. King is tied for 38th with two rounds left. Junior Gunnar Broin picked up five birdies after a slow start, finishing day one with a 72 and tied for 59th at +1.

Juniors Sion Audrain and Hank Lierz are competing this weekend as individuals. Audrain fired an opening-round 70 (-1) to put him T38. Lierz shot a 74 (+3) and sits T95.

“We need all five guys playing well the next two rounds. Still a lot of golf left to be played,” Bermel continued.

The Jayhawks will tee off for the second round on Saturday at 1 p.m., CT in a shotgun start. Live scoring for the tournament is available on Golfstat.