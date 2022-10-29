🏌️‍♂️ Paced by Broin, Jayhawks in Fifth After Opening 2 Rounds in Hawai'i

MAUI, Hawai’i – The Kansas Men’s Golf team is inside the top five after the second round of play at the Ka’anapali Classic at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club on Saturday, sitting in 5th at -12 heading into the final round.

The Jayhawks opened competition with a 9-under 275 in the first round, followed up with a 3-under 281 in the second round. No. 16 Oklahoma leads the pack at -22, followed by No. 45 East Tennessee State (-16), No. 66 Clemson (-15), No. 49 Liberty (-13) and No. 53 Kansas (-12) to round out the top-five.

”Little windy today but we battled,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “Gunnar played much better today and Davis posted an under par round as well.”

The Jayhawks were led by junior Gunnar Broin, who charged four birdies on his scorecard with just one bogey for a 3-under 68. Broin went 2-under on the par fives and sits tied for 24th at -2.

Junior Davis Cooper continued his solid play on Saturday, firing a 1-under 70 and heads into the final round tied for 12th at -4. Cooper found his rhythm early, making five birdies on his first seven holes and seven birdies in the round.

Junior William Duquette continued his consistent play with an even par 71 in the second round after making four birdies on the day. Duquette is -2 and tied for 24th after day two. Junior Cecil Belisle shot a 1-over 72 that included four birdies. Belisle joins Broin and Duquette at -2 and tied for 24th.

Freshman Will King shot a 7-over 78 in the second round, heading into the final day tied for 94th at +6. Juniors Sion Audrain and Hank Lierz are competing as individuals this weekend. Audrain is +3 and T67 after day two, while Lierz sits in 111th at +11 with 18 holes left to play.

”Big day on Sunday,” said Bermel. “We need to figure out how to play the par 5’s a little better. I assume it will be windy again on Sunday, so this should be a dog fight for 18 holes.”

The third and final round will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m., CT in a shotgun start. Live scoring for the day three is available on Golfstat.