🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Move up to 6th Place at Big 12 Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks had a strong third round at the Big 12 Championship on Tuesday, shooting a 7-over 287 – the team’s best round of the tournament – to move up two spots to sixth place at +32 overall.

No. 10 Oklahoma is still in first at 2-under, while No. 5 Texas Tech is 11 shots back in second at 9-over. No. 14 Texas (+12), No. 21 Oklahoma State (+14) and No. 38 TCU (+18) round out the top five. All five of KU’s golfers are inside the Top 30, with junior William Duquette leading the way at T16 (+6). Freshman Will King had the low round of the day for Kansas, shooting a 2-under 68 with an eagle on his card. He is tied for 26th at +10, along with junior Cecil Belisle.

“We got off to a very slow start, and really hung in there in the middle part of the round and finished strong,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I’m really proud of Will King today. He broke his driver shaft warming up, but we had a replacement shaft he used and really didn’t phase him. He made four birdies in the middle of his round and ended up shooting 2-under for the day.

“We need to be ready to play the final round because the conditions will be less than ideal.”

The final round is set for Wednesday, and will be streamed live through ESPN+. The stream will begin at 10:30 a.m., CT. The Jayhawks tee off beginning at 8 a.m., with junior Davis Cooper. Duquette will go off last for Kansas at 8:36 a.m.

After Duquette, King and Belisle, junior Gunnar Broin is tied for 28th at +11, while Cooper is tied for 30th at +12.

King bogeyed No. 2 early in his round, but then birdied four straight from holes four to seven. He also picked up an eagle on the par-five 17th hole. He shot a three-under 32 on the front and a 1-over 36 on the back. The 68 tied the freshman’s career low round. Through three rounds, King is playing the par-fives at 6-under, which is tied for the best mark in the field.

Belisle, Cooper and Broin all shot 73s on Tuesday, while Duquette shot a 74. Belisle birdied No. 18 to finish his round at 2-over, while Duquette had three birdies on his card.

In sixth place, Kansas is seven shots ahead of No. 24 Kansas State and No. 31 Baylor. The Jayhawks are also eight shots ahead of West Virginia and 18 shots ahead of Iowa State.