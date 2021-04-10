⚾ Jayhawks Outlast Sooners in Extras

NORMAN, Okla. – A home run by senior James Cosentino in the 10th inning proved to be the difference in the Kansas Jayhawks’ 8-7 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell park. Jonah Ulane appeared in the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 10th to secure the win for the Jayhawks.

Kansas (18-12, 2-6 Big 12) was led at the plate on a career day by Tavian Josenberger. The freshman was a perfect 6-for-6 at the plate with a triple, a double and two RBI. His six hits tied a single-game record held by current Jayhawk assistant coach Ritchie Price, who completed the six-hit performance Feb. 26, 2004 against Oakland.

The Jayhawks offense struck first once again. Josenberger led off the third with a double to left field. Skyler Messinger followed with a double of his own that brought in Josenberger. Conner VanCleave singled and Kansas had runners on first and third with one out.

Tom Lichty reached on a fielder’s choice and Messinger scored. Brett Vosik walked which brought Anthony Tulimero to the plate with two runners on. Tulimero launched a home run to left field, scoring three runs and giving Kansas a 5-0 lead.

Oklahoma (15-15, 2-6 Big 12) put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the Jayhawks’ lead to one run.

Kansas scored a pair of runs again in the sixth, highlighted by a triple by Josenberger.

The Sooners kept fighting back and scored a pair of runs in the seventh and tied the game at seven runs apiece in the bottom of the eighth.

Both teams were unable to plate a run in the ninth inning and the game headed to extra innings. Cosentino was second up and sent the game-winning home run over the right field wall. Ulane closed it out in the 10th for his first victory of the season.

Messinger, Vosik, Tulimero and Cosentino all recorded multi-hit games. Cole Larsen earned the start for Kansas and pitched 6.2 innings with six strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its series with Oklahoma tomorrow at 2 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.