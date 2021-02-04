👟 Jayhawks Resume Cross Country Season at FSU Winter Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams will resume its cross country seasons, when they compete at the Florida State Winter Cross Country Classic at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida on Friday.

The men’s team is scheduled to compete in the garnet race (8k) at 8 a.m., CT, followed by the women’s team racing in the garnet race (6k) at 8:30 a.m., CT.

Kansas is one of over 20 teams competing at the FSU Winter Cross Country Classic, including schools from the Big 12, ACC, SEC and Pac-12, among others. Members of the Big 12 competing at the meet include Kansas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and West Virginia.

The meet will be the first of the 2021 calendar year for the Jayhawks, after completing their fall schedule with the Big 12 Championship on October 30. The 2020-21 NCAA Cross Country Championships were moved to the spring, due to COVID-19, and are scheduled to take place on March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

In the fall, the Kansas men finished fifth overall at the Big 12 Championships, while the women placed seventh as a team. The men were led by senior Ben Butler, who finished 13th overall, while sophomore Lona Latema finished 14th in the women’s race in 21:30.2.

The FSU Winter Cross Country Classic is the only meet on the schedule for the Jayhawks, while selections for the 2021 Cross Country Championships will be announced on March 6. The field size will consist of 255 athletes per gender, as announced by the NCAA.

Live results for the FSU Winter Cross Country Classic will available via PrimeTime Timing, available here.