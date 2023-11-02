🏊♀️ Jayhawks Set for First Road Contest of the Season at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas swimming and diving will hit the road for the first time this season, as they head to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Devaney Natatorium on Friday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. CT.
Kansas comes into the meet with an unbeaten 3-0 record on the season, after dominating performances at the Sunflower Showdown and in meets against Lindenwood, South Dakota and Illinois. Nebraska enters the contest 3-1 on the season, after falling to Minnesota in the first meet of the season. The Cornhuskers have won three straight meets, knocking off South Dakota, South Dakota State and Iowa State.
Kansas has defeated the Cornhuskers four out of the last five times the teams have met, dating back to 2018. That streak includes a win last year over the Cornhuskers at Robinson Natatorium.
"It's always fun to get on the road for the first time of the season. It's going to be interesting to see how we react to a challenging situation. Us and Nebraska go back to the Big Eight days so it's really cool that we still get to compete. They are a very good team and really well-coached, so it is going to be a very competitive meet. It is going to be a good chance for us to grow and come together as a team."Head Coach Clark Campbell
Live results and a live video stream will be available through huskers.com. Fans can also follow along with the official Kansas Swimming and Diving Twitter account.
ORDER OF EVENTS
200 Medley Relay
1000 Freestyle
200 Freestyle
100 Backstroke
100 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
50 Freestyle
3M Diving
100 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
200 Breaststroke
500 Freestyle
100 Butterfly
1M Diving
400 Individual Medley
400 Freestyle Relay