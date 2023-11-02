🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Set for First Road Contest of the Season at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas swimming and diving will hit the road for the first time this season, as they head to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Devaney Natatorium on Friday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. CT.

Kansas comes into the meet with an unbeaten 3-0 record on the season, after dominating performances at the Sunflower Showdown and in meets against Lindenwood, South Dakota and Illinois. Nebraska enters the contest 3-1 on the season, after falling to Minnesota in the first meet of the season. The Cornhuskers have won three straight meets, knocking off South Dakota, South Dakota State and Iowa State.

Kansas has defeated the Cornhuskers four out of the last five times the teams have met, dating back to 2018. That streak includes a win last year over the Cornhuskers at Robinson Natatorium.