⛳ Jayhawks Set for Seahawk Intercollegiate in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The 15th-ranked Kansas Men’s Golf Team will return to action Sunday at the Seahawk Intercollegiate on the Nicklaus Course at the Country Club of Landfall.

The 14-team tournament, hosted by UNC-Wilmington, opens Sunday with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., CT, with the teams playing 36 holes Sunday and 18 more Monday in the three-round tournament.

The field includes host UNC-Wilmington, along with VCU, Appalachian State, Nebraska, Davidson, Richmond, Wright State, Francis Marion, LIU, USC Upstate, Radford, James Madison and Delaware.

The Jayhawks will go with the same lineup as their previous tournament of sophomore Luke Kluver, Harry Hillier, Callum Bruce, Davis Cooper and Ben Sigel. William Duquette will once again play as an individual.

“It’s a good golf course this week, and the conditions look tough,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “It will be windy and cold. We need to be ready to battle the elements and play with a lot of discipline and toughness. It’s going to be windy and cold for everyone, now the question will be how we handle everything.”

This will mark the eighth stroke play tournament of the season for the Jayhawks, who have not finished lower than fifth in any event, and have finished in the top three in six of the seven tournaments with four wins.

Kluver has been the team’s top finisher each of the past two tournaments, taking sixth place at The Prestige and tying for 11th at the Bandon Dunes Championship. Kluver has one win and four Top 10s to his credit this season, along with a Top 20. He also has posted 10 rounds in the 60s, and has been under or even-par in 18 rounds this season.

Bruce has three Top 5s to his credit this season, while Hillier has two. Bruce also has two Top 10s. Cooper and Sigel both have a scoring average south of 72 this season, with Sigel having a strong showing last time out at Bandon Dunes, finishing tied for 18th and picking up his second Top 20 of the season.

Live stats for the tournament will be available through Golfstat.