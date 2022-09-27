🏌️ Jayhawks in Top-5, Broin and Belisle in Top-10 After Opening 2 Rounds at American Dunes

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team wrapped up the first two rounds of play at the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club on Monday, and currently sit in fifth place after 36 holes.

They Jayhawks shot a 7-over 295 in the opening round and a 2-over 290 in the second round, heading into the final day at 9-over. No. 8 Illinois leads in first at 7-under, followed by No. 14 Florida State (+4), Liberty (+7) and No. 32 Arizona (+7) to round out the top four.

Junior Gunnar Broin continues to play solid golf, posting a 1-under 71 on Monday then firing a 2-under 70 on Tuesday for his second consecutive round under-par. Broin birdied three-of-four par 5’s on the day, including an eagle on the par 4 14th to tie him for fourth at -3. He is three shots behind co-leaders Brett Roberts (Florida State) and Jonathan Yaun (Liberty).

Junior Cecil Belisle carded four birdies for his 2-under round of 70 during the second day, following his opening round of 73 (+1). Belisle sits T9th at -1 heading into the final round of the event. Senior William Duquette posted a 2-over 74 for the second round, and is currently T24th at +4 after logging four birdies on the day.

“Tough conditions again today and I thought we handled the adversity fairly well,” Head Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Gunnar doubled his first hole, but battled back and had a great round. Cecil and William Duquette played pretty steady as well.”

Freshman Will King followed his opening round of 77 (+5) with a 76 (+4) on Tuesday, sitting tied for 45th at +9. Junior Davis Cooper is tied for 69th.

“We need to get off on a good start Wednesday and need all five guys playing well,” Bermel said.

The third and final round will begin at 7:30 a.m., CT on Wednesday. Kansas will be paired with Liberty and Oregon State and will start on Hole 10.

Live stats will be available through Golfstat.