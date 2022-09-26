🏌️ Jayhawks Sit T-7th After Opening Round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team opened day one of the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club, currently tied for seventh with host Michigan State. The Jayhawks shot a 7-over, 295 as a team to open the tournament.

Kansas is one shot behind sixth-place Clemson and two shots behind fifth-place Arizona. Florida State leads the pack at -1, followed by Liberty (+2), Oregon State (+3) and Illinois (+4) to round out the top four. The Jayhawks have 36 holes left to make a push for the top spot.

On a brisk Monday, the Jayhawks were led by junior Gunnar Broin, who posted a 71 (-1). Kansas started play on hole one, and the Minnesota native went straight to work, turning in four birdies on his card for the day. Broin currently sits T4 and two shots back from the leader.

Fellow junior and Minnesota kid, Cecil Belisle, birdied holes four and six for a 34 on the front nine to put him -2. Belisle was bogey-free until hole 16, turning in a 39 on the back for an opening-round 73 (+1). He sits T17 after day one.

“Tough conditions out on the course today,” Head Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I thought we battled fairly well for the first 12 holes and then let some strokes slip away the last six holes. When the rain came we got a little impatient and didn’t finish well!

Senior William Duquette carded three birdies for an opening-round of 74 (+2), placing him at T25. Freshman Will King currently sits T45, posting a 37 (+1) on the front-nine and a 40 (+4) on the back, finishing round one with a 77 (+5). Junior Davis Cooper logged two birdies on his opening 18 holes, finishing the day T57 with a 78 (+6).

“Our par 5 scoring wasn’t very good,” Bermel said. “I think we can get that corrected and play better the next two days. Gunnar, Cecil and William were pretty steady all day, but we struggled to get a good 4th scored. Same conditions on Tuesday so we need to be ready to play!”

Round two of the Folds of Honor Collegiate will continue Tuesday with Kansas teeing off at 8:30 a.m. CT. Live scoring for the second round will be available on Golfstat.