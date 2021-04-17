🥎 Jayhawks Split the Day with Red Raiders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Brittany Jackson recorded her fourth home run and thirteenth double as Kansas softball split doubleheader action against Texas Tech on Saturday, April 17 at Arrocha Ballpark. The Jayhawks (19-16, 2-6 Big 12) lost game one, 8-4, before shutting out the Red Raiders (19-15, 1-10 Big 12) in the second game 3-0.

On the day, Kansas finished with 12 hits and five RBIs between the two games. The Jayhawks were led by Jackson, who tallied four hits and three RBIs.

Game One – Lost 8-4

The Jayhawks battled through extra innings with the Red Raiders in the first game of the day, but ultimately lost 8-4.

Game one started out with the Jayhawks holding the Red Raiders scoreless through the first two innings. The Jayhawks struck first offensively with Jackson recording her ninth double of the season, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second. The Jayhawks scored one more to add to their lead in the third when Ashlyn Anderson came home off a single by Cheyenna Hornbuckle.

The Red Raiders responded in the fifth inning with a solo home run. Kansas attempted to add respond in the bottom half of the inning with single up the middle by Anderson, but were shut out with a double play to end the inning.

Texas Tech came back with two more runs in the top of the sixth inning with a two-run home run, cutting down the Jayhawk lead to just one. TTU leveled the field in the top of the seventh with a RBI single to force extra innings.

The Red Raiders scored four in the top of the eighth inning to claim their first lead of the day. The Jayhawks attempted to rally after the Red Raiders’ run with Jackson and Wynne getting on base with two singles but KU left both stranded to end the game. Hailey Reed pitched the first 6.0 innings of the game with three strikeouts before being replaced by Hannah Todd. Todd pitched 2.0 innings with three strikeouts to fall to 0-1 on the season.

Game Two – Win 3-0

The Jayhawks came back in the second game to pick up their second shutout of the 2021 season with a 3-0 victory over the Red Raiders.

Kansas started off strong in the first inning with a single by Jackson, three walks and another single by Sophia Buzard that scored Hornbuckle and Anderson to solidify the tally for the game, 3-0.

The Red Raiders attempted to follow-up, but were shut out due to solid pitching by freshman Kasey Hamilton and a strong defensive corp.

During the second game, KU allowed only three hits and no runs to be scored between the work from Hamilton and the defense.

Hamilton picked up her first career shutout in the Crimson and Blue, striking out four players and only walking two. This puts her at 4-7 for the season with the Jayhawks.

Play of the Day

In the bottom of the first inning in game two, Buzard came up to bat with two on and two outs. She singled down the left field line to bring in Hornbuckle and Anderson to give the Jayhawks an early 3-0 lead.

Up Next

The Jayhawks return to action tomorrow, April 18 to conclude weekend action against the Red Raiders. Kansas will look to take the series with first pitch scheduled for noon.