👟 Jayhawks Split Time at LSU, Stanford and Mike Fanelli Track Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track and Field team will be competing at three meets on March 29-30, with the majority of the group headed to the LSU Battle on the Bayou in Baton Rouge, and a group of six distance runners splitting between the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California and the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in Hayward, California.

The group headed to LSU will consist of 26 men and 30 women, many of which are making their outdoor season debut.

This weekend will serve as the first outdoor meet of the season for 2024 indoor 600y Big 12 Champion Grant Lockwood (400m, 4×4), 2024 indoor high jump Big 12 Champion and NCAA Indoor Championship bronze medalist Devin Loudermilk, 2024 indoor pole vault Big 12 Champion and NCAA First Team All-American Clayton Simms, and indoor pole vault NCAA Second Team All-American Ashton Barkdull.

On the women’s side, the new Kansas 100mH school record holder Gabrielle Gibson will be looking for another strong performance along with teammate Yoveinny Mota, as they’ll both be returning to the 1o0mH. Gibson holds the fifth-fastest time in the NCAA so far this season with her 13.07, while Mota is currently No. 9 in the NCAA with her 13.12. They are also first and third in the Big 12 100mH rankings, respectively.

There are six Jayhawks traveling to California for the Mike Fanelli Distance Classic, with Chandler Gibbens (10k), Cale Littrell (steeplechase), Tanner Newkirk (5k) and Peter Walsdorf (5k) representing on the men’s side, while Lona Latema (steeplechase) and Dorcas Kiptanui (5k) will be running on the women’s side.

The LSU schedule of events can be found here.

The Mike Fanelli Track Classic schedule is here, while the Stanford Invitational events can all be found here.

Fans can also follow along on the Kansas Track and Field social media platforms throughout the weekend.