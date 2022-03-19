Open Search
👟 Jayhawks Start Outdoor Season with Emporia State Spring Invitational

EMPORIA, Kansas – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams started their outdoor seasons by competing at the Emporia State Spring Invitational in Emporia, Kansas on Saturday.

The Jayhawks won a total of eight events while setting numerous personal bests in the season-opener.

Kansas got started in the field events, where sophomore Tori Thomas threw a personal best 49.30m (161-09 ft.) in the women’s discus throw to win the event. Sophomore Tyler Pride also claimed the victory in the men’s long jump with a season-opening 6.92m (22-8.5 ft.).

In the men’s discus, freshman Dimitrios Pavlidis made his KU outdoor debut with a top throw of 53.60m (175-10 ft.). Junior Patrick Larrison placed third with a top throw of 52.78m (173-02 ft.).

On the track, the Jayhawks were the first to cross the line in both the women’s 100-meter hurdles and the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Freshman Ashley Wallace won the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.09, while sophomore Cameron Wilmington won the men’s 110-meter hurdles in 14.62.

In the women’s 400 meters, senior Anna Siemens got her season off to a strong start by clocking a 55.71 to win the event. Two events later, sophomore Ahmya McKeithan ran the fastest time in the women’s 100 meters, winning in 12.03. McKeithan also won the women’s 200 meters in 24.74.

