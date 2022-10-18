🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Sweep West Virginia, Edge Baylor on Day Two of Big 12 Match Play

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, sweeping West Virginia 6-0 and defeating No. 31 Baylor 3-1-2 during the second day of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Houston Oaks Golf Course.

Kansas opened day two of the tournament against No. 17 Oklahoma State, completing the unfinished match from Monday afternoon which resulted in a Kansas loss. The Jayhawks bounced back by sweeping West Virginia 6-0, earning three points in the match play standings. Kansas played its second match of the day against No. 31 Baylor, winning 3-1-2 in a nail-biter to close out day two.

Kansas heads into the final day with six total points and 11 match points.

“We played a lot better today,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “Saw a lot of improvement, especially on the par 5’s.”

In Tuesday’s morning match, Junior Davis Cooper kept his lead for all 15 holes, resulting in a 4&3 win over West Virginia’s Kaleb Wilson. Juniors Cecil Belisle, William Duquette, Gunnar Broin and freshman Will King each won their matchups 3&2. Sion Audrain completed the sweep, making birdies on 12, 14 and 15 to win three out of the last four holes, defeating Todd Duncan 1 UP.

In the afternoon, Broin was dominant and logged his second win of the day, defeating Baylor’s Johnny Keefer 3&2. After losing the first two holes, Audrain battled back to defeat Trey Bosco 2&1 for his second win of the day. Belisle dropped the first two holes against Drew Wrightson, but the junior found his groove and won four-straight holes to win the match 3&1, finishing 2-0 on the day.

King finished day two in a back-and-forth battle with Zach Heffernan. The freshman won the 18th hole to tie the match and go 1-0-1 on Tuesday. Cooper trailed most of the match but won the 18th hole in a thriller to force a tie with Johnny Appel, finishing 1-0-1 for day two. Duquette finished 1-1 on the day, dropping 2&1 to Luke Dossey in the second match.

“We played really well against West Virginia,” said Bermel. “We continued our good play with Baylor. Davis had a big tie in his match and Will King played solid in all three of his matches. Great team wins today!”

Through four matches, Kansas is 2-2 to complete pool play. The Jayhawks will have Wednesday morning off and compete in the final round at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Live scoring for the final day is available through Golfstat.