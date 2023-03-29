⚾️ Jayhawks Take Down Bluejays 3-1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the first game at Hoglund Ballpark in three weeks, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Creighton Bluejays 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon. Sophomore Chase Jans led the Jayhawks at the plate with a multi-hit game, while junior Thaniel Trumper tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in relief.

Creighton (9-9) got on the scoreboard first after loading the bases with no outs in the second inning. The Bluejays pushed across a run on a wild pitch, but they left the bases loaded in the inning and were only able to score one run.

After a double by junior shortstop Collier Cranford in the bottom of the second inning, freshman Kodey Shojinaga hit an RBI fielder’s choice with runners on the corners to even it at 1-1 after two innings.

The Jayhawks were able to take the lead in the third inning. With runners on second and third, senior Cole Elvis had an RBI groundout to bring home Jackson Kline and give the Jayhawks a 2-1 advantage.

A leadoff single by sophomore Michael Brooks followed by a hit by pitch to Kline set up first and second with no outs in the fifth inning. Jans came up next and delivered an RBI single to right field, which made the Jayhawks lead 3-1. That score would hold for the remainder of the contest.

Trumper entered in the second inning with the bases loaded and one out and was able to navigate through the trouble and get out of the inning. His 4.2 innings pitched were a career high and he earned his first career win. He allowed only two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Following Trumper, sophomore Gavin Brasosky came in and threw two scoreless innings. Junior Ethan Bradford then closed out the ninth for his first career save.

Freshman Karter Muck started the game for Kansas and threw 8-pitch first inning. He ran into trouble in the second inning and would only go 1.1 innings while allowing one run on two hits.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Thaniel Trumper (1-2)

Final line: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO

Save: Ethan Bradford (1)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Cade Lommel (0-4)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

NOTES

• Kansas has won six straight games against Creighton.

• Jans extended his on-base streak to 19 games, which is the longest of the sophomore’s career and the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jans has five multi-hit games this season.

• Trumper threw a career-high 4.2 innings and earned his first career win.

• Bradford earned his first career save with a scoreless ninth inning.

• Elvis drove in his team-high 18th RBI of the season.

UP NEXT

Kansas (9-14, 0-3 Big 12) hosts its first conference series of the season this weekend at Hoglund Ballpark. Baylor comes to town for a three-game series that begins on Friday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. Fans can purchase tickets to the game by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.