🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Take Fourth at Ka’anapali Classic, Duquette Makes First Collegiate Hole-In-One

MAUI, Hawai’i –The Kansas Men’s Golf team finished a strong week at the Ka’anapali Classic at Royal Ka’anapali Golf Club, tying for 4th place in a loaded 20-team field.

The Jayhawks finished -22 after shooting their best round of the tournament on Sunday at -10. The tournament was won by No. 16 Oklahoma at -41, followed by No. 66 Clemson (-29) and No. 49 Liberty (-27) to round out the top three.

“Pretty solid day for the team,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “No wind early, and then the last 6 holes it really picked up. Very proud of how the guys played.”

The Jayhawks were led by junior William Duquette, who sparked the Jayhawks with his first collegiate hole-in-one on the 202-yard par-three 15th. That wasn’t the only double-circle Duquette had on his card as he made his second eagle of the tournament on the 485-yard par-five 9th. He finished the tournament tied for 13th at -7.

“William Duquette played very well,” said Bermel. “He had a hole-in-one on a great shot on 15. Hit 4-iron from 215 yards into the wind and it never left the flag. Great shot and it was fun to watch.”

Junior Cecil Belisle put together a solid performance over the weekend, including a final round 67 that consisted of five birdies and just one bogey. Belisle finished the tournament -6 and tied for 17th. Junior Davis Cooper shot an even-par round of 71 to conclude his weekend at -4. Cooper made three birdies on Sunday to finish the event tied for 27th.

“Cecil played well and Will King was under par also,” continued Bermel. “Total team effort and although we didn’t play our best, we showed some grit and toughness.”

Junior Gunnar Broin shot an even-par round of 71 on Sunday. The Minnesota native put together three birdies to close out his weekend at -2 and tied for 35th. Freshman Will King shot an impressive 1-under 70 to conclude his tournament, finishing tied for 83rd at +5.

Juniors Sion Audrain and Hank Lierz competed as individuals this weekend. Audrain found his groove on Sunday, firing a 2-under round of 69 to finish tied for 58th at +1. Lierz also picked up a few birdies on Sunday, finishing tied for 100th at +9 after shooting a final round of 69 (-2).

“This ends our fall season and I would say we were pretty steady for the fall with a lot of new faces in the lineup. We need to keep getting better and be ready for a very good spring schedule,” said Bermel.

The Jayhawks have concluded play for the fall and will resume their 2022-23 season in the spring on Feb. 20-22, 2023 at The Prestige.