🏀 Jayhawks to Face Badgers in Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinals
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (5-0) has a 16-game winning streak heading into the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play Wisconsin (4-0) on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The game will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game on Nov. 23.
Tip Off
- Kansas’ only other appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis was in 2013 when the Jayhawks placed third at the event. KU is 3-1 all-time in the event. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has a 29-7 in-season tournament record with 10 tourney titles, including six straight from 2014-19.
- Kansas’ 16-game winning streak dates back to last year’s NCAA National Championship run, starting March 3, 2022. The 16-straignt wins is tied for the fifth longest winning streak in the Bill Self era at Kansas (2003-04).
- With its win against No. 7 Duke on Nov. 15, Kansas is 1-0 against Associated Press Top-10 teams this season and 25-11 versus those top-10 foes over the last 10 years, beginning in 2013-14. In the Bill Self era, KU is 46-26 against top-10 teams.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,362 victories.
- Kansas and Wisconsin are meeting for the first time since 1969 in men’s basketball with KU holding a 3-1 series advantage.
- Kansas has kept all five of its opponents under 40.0 percent shooting, marking the longest stretch to start a season since the beginning of the 2009-10 season (first seven games).
- Including three double-doubles and a career-high 33 points versus Southern Utah, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring (23.4) and double-doubles (3).
- Freshman guard Gradey Dick made six three-pointer in the win against NC State which was one shy of the KU freshman record of seven by J.R. Giddens set in 2004.
- Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball in 2022-23.
Up Next
With a Kansas win against Wisconsin, the Jayhawks would play in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) on ESPN. Should Kansas lose to Wisconsin, KU would play in the third-fourth place game on Friday, Nov. 25, at noon (Central) on ESPN2.