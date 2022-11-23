🏀 Jayhawks to Face Badgers in Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinals

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (5-0) has a 16-game winning streak heading into the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis when the Jayhawks will play Wisconsin (4-0) on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. (Central) in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The game will be televised on ESPN. KU defeated NC State, 80-74, in its opening-round game on Nov. 23.

Tip Off

Kansas’ only other appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis was in 2013 when the Jayhawks placed third at the event. KU is 3-1 all-time in the event. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has a 29-7 in-season tournament record with 10 tourney titles, including six straight from 2014-19.

Kansas’ 16-game winning streak dates back to last year’s NCAA National Championship run, starting March 3, 2022. The 16-straignt wins is tied for the fifth longest winning streak in the Bill Self era at Kansas (2003-04).

With its win against No. 7 Duke on Nov. 15, Kansas is 1-0 against Associated Press Top-10 teams this season and 25-11 versus those top-10 foes over the last 10 years, beginning in 2013-14. In the Bill Self era, KU is 46-26 against top-10 teams.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,362 victories.

Kansas and Wisconsin are meeting for the first time since 1969 in men’s basketball with KU holding a 3-1 series advantage.

Kansas has kept all five of its opponents under 40.0 percent shooting, marking the longest stretch to start a season since the beginning of the 2009-10 season (first seven games).

Including three double-doubles and a career-high 33 points versus Southern Utah, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring (23.4) and double-doubles (3).

Freshman guard Gradey Dick made six three-pointer in the win against NC State which was one shy of the KU freshman record of seven by J.R. Giddens set in 2004.

Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

Up Next

With a Kansas win against Wisconsin, the Jayhawks would play in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) on ESPN. Should Kansas lose to Wisconsin, KU would play in the third-fourth place game on Friday, Nov. 25, at noon (Central) on ESPN2.