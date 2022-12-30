🏀 Jayhawks to Host Cowboys in Big 12 Opener Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 4 Kansas (11-1) hosts Oklahoma State (8-4) on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. (Central) in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on CBS with Rich Waltz and Clark Kellogg calling the action.
TIPOFF
- Kansas has a four-game winning streak after its 68-54 win against Harvard on Dec. 22. Oklahoma State has won two straight after its 81-58 win versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 20.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,368 victories.
- Kansas has won a mind-boggling 31-straight conference openers dating back to the 1991-92 season, with 12 of those at home in Allen Fieldhouse and 19 on the road. The last time Kansas lost a league opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on Jan. 8, 1991.
- The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 121-60 all-time advantage. KU has won three straight and eight of the last nine versus OSU.
- Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 27 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 27 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.
- Kansas is No. 5 in the NET rankings through games played on Dec. 27. Kansas is first among Big 12 teams with Texas at No. 9 and West Virginia at No. 11. KU’s four Quadrant 1 wins are tied for the most nationally.
- Kansas is second in the conference in assists (18.2), which is 13th nationally, in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.47) and steals per game (9.8).
- Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 21.1 ppg, which is 13th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with six double-doubles, which is 10th nationally.
- Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. has 39 assists and nine turnovers in his last five games. He is second in the Big 12, sixth nationally, in assists per game at 6.6.
- Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.7), which is seventh nationally.
UP NEXT
Kansas will play its first conference road contest of the 2022-23 season at Texas Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tip from United Supermarkets Arena will be at 8 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 41-7, including a 31-7 record in Big 12 regular-season contests. KU is 12-4 in United Supermarkets Arena but the series is 2-2 in the last four meetings in the venue.