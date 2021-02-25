👟 Jayhawks Travel to Lubbock for Big 12 Indoor Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams travel to Lubbock, Texas this weekend to compete at the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Championships inside the Sports Performance Center, which takes place from Feb. 26-27.

Due to local health protocols and CDC guidelines, the Big 12 Conference members have determined fans will not be permitted at this year’s Championship. Fans can follow along with live results throughout the entirety of the meet, or tune into Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for a live stream of select events.

The Jayhawks enter the Big 12 Championship meet after a successful indoor season to date, including 10 entries that rank in the top-five of the Big 12 Conference entering this weekend’s meet. In addition, Kansas junior Zach Bradford ranks third nationally in the pole vault with his clearance of 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.) at the Texas Tech Invitational on Jan. 29.

At last year’s Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa, the KU women placed sixth overall scoring 54 points, while the Jayhawk men placed ninth with 45 points.

This year’s meet in Lubbock marks the second Indoor Big 12 Championship to be hosted at the Sports Performance Center, including the second in the last three years. The meet was last held in Lubbock in 2018, where the Jayhawks put together a pair of top-five team finishes, with both men and women placing fifth.

Following the Big 12 Indoor Championship, select individuals will qualify for the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships, which take place March 12-13 in Fayetteville, Ark. Qualification to the Championships is based on the descending-order list, allowing the top 16 declared student-athletes in each individual event and 12 declared relay teams for acceptance into the meet. Qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championships will be announced at a later date.