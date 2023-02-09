👟 Jayhawks Travel to Trio of Meets this Weekend

All three meets will run from February 10-11, with most Kansas’ entries competing at the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field team will continue its 2022-23 indoor season this weekend as they travel to a trio of meets including the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., and the Washburn Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kansas.

The Jayhawks are nearing the postseason portion of their indoor schedule, as they compete in their final four meets before the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas Feb. 24-25 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., March 10-11. The season has seen many individual and team accomplishments to date, including a pair of school records broken a week ago.

Among the school records to fall this season were the women’s high jump (Rylee Anderson), women’s 60 meter hurdles (Gabrielle Gibson) and the men’s heptathlon (Alexander Jung). Entering this weekend, five Jayhawks rank in the top-20 of their respective event, including Devin Loudermilk (men’s high jump, No. 4), Anderson (women’s high jump, #2) Clayton Simms (men’s pole vault, #7), Patrick Larrison (men’s shot put, #12) and Jung (men’s heptathlon, #20).

As a team, Kansas claimed its first Triangular title since 2018 in the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular on Jan. 13. Kansas combined to score 268 points, which were the most since the reboot of the Triangular in 2015.

Following this weekend’s meets, Kansas will compete at the Alex Wilson Invitational In South Bend, Ind. On Feb. 18. The Jayhawks will then get into postseason competition with the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas Feb. 24-25 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., March 10-11.