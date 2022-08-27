⚽️ Jayhawks Visit Drake on Sunday Afternoon

Kansas (2-1) at Drake (1-2) When Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. CT Where Des Moines, Iowa // Drake Stadium Watch ESPN+ Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas Social Media @KUWSoccer | @kansassoccer | Facebook

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Kansas Jayhawks wrap up their two-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against Drake at 1 p.m. CT at Drake Stadium. The Jayhawks are looking for their third straight win.

Kansas (2-1) recorded its second straight shutout in a 1-0 win at Iowa on Thursday night. Senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar made a career-high seven saves in the match. The back-to-back shutouts for Kansas mark the first time with consecutive shutouts since Aug. 29, 2021 vs. Iowa (1-0 OT) and Aug. 26, 2021 vs. Saint Louis (2-0).

Junior forward Shira Elinav scored the goal in the victory at Iowa in the 53rd minute of the game. Elinav connected on a header off a corner kick from freshman forward Maree Shinkle. The assist was the first of Shinkle’s career.

Earlier in the week, junior defender Mackenzie Boeve was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Boeve scored a goal in the 1-0 win against Northwestern. The goal marked the first of Boeve’s career and also were the first points of her career. Boeve became the 14th Jayhawk in program history to be awarded Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Drake (1-2) has dropped its last two matches to Saint Louis and St. Thomas after winning its season opener against Kansas City. The Bulldogs have not scored since their opener.

Kansas holds a 2-0-1 all-time record against Drake, including a 2-0 mark in Des Moines. The teams last faced each other on Aug. 19, 2021 in Lawrence to begin the season. The match ended in a 0-0 draw after 110 minutes of play.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home to play Purdue next Thursday (Sept. 1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.