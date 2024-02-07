🏀 Jayhawks Welcome Houston to Allen Fieldhouse Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks will face Houston as the Cougars make their first visit to Allen Fieldhouse as members of the Big 12 Conference on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Brenda VanLengen (play-by-play) and Jill Dorsey-Hall (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

The Jayhawks picked up their first conference road win of the season with an 81-74 victory at TCU on Feb. 3. The win improved Kansas to 12-10 on the year and 5-6 in league play. KU now returns to Allen Fieldhouse, where they are 9-1 this season, including a 4-1 mark in conference home games.

Kansas got a pair of 20-point performances at TCU, with S’Mya Nichols leading the way with 22 points while Taiyanna Jackson was one rebound shy of a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds. Jackson recorded her 36th double-double on Jan. 31 vs. BYU with 25 points and 22 rebounds.

On Monday, Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time this season and third time in her career. The super-senior from East Chicago, Indiana, averaged 22.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game, while shooting 66.1 percent from the field in KU’s wins over BYU and TCU.

Nichols led the Jayhawks in scoring for the ninth time this season as she finished with 22 points at TCU. She is a two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week and has scored in double figures in 10-straight games to increase her scoring average to 14.6 points per game, which is third in school history for scoring average by a freshman.

Following a one-game absence, Holly Kersgieter scored 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range in her return at TCU. Kersgieter is KU’s career record holder for three-pointers made with 250, and she’s up to No. 6 on the all-time scoring list with 1,792 points.

Zakiyah Franklin went for 10 points at TCU, moving past Lynn Pride and up to No. 8 in career scoring with 1,781 points. Franklin is third on the team with 11.1 points per game this season.

Next up for Kansas is a meeting with Big 12 newcomer Houston, who comes to Lawrence with a record of 12-10, which includes a 3-8 record in conference play. The Cougars have lost five of their last six games, including an 83-60 defeat at home against No. 13 Baylor on Feb. 4.

Thursday night’s contest will be the seventh all-time meeting between Kansas and Houston, and the first since 2009. KU holds a 6-0 advantage in previous meetings, including a 2-0 mark in games played in Lawrence.

Kansas has faced six nationally ranked opponents this season and holds the No. 3 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Feb. 6. Kansas is 1-5 against ranked opponents, highlighted by an 87-66 victory over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10. The win was KU’s first league win of the season and first win over a top-five opponent since 2009.

Kansas Athletics will celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) during Thursday night’s game. February 7, 2024, marks the 38th annual NGWSD, which honors the achievements of girls and women in sports while acknowledging the power of sports to unlock their limitless potential. As part of the celebration, Thursday’s television broadcast and in-house production will feature an all-female crew.

Tickets

Single-game tickets for Big 12 Conference games are on-sale now, with tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

The Jayhawks host another Big 12 Conference newcomer on Wednesday, Feb. 14 as Cincinnati makes their first trip to Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.