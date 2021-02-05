👟 Jayhawks Wrap Up Competition at FSU Winter Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Kansas cross country teams wrapped up competition at the Florida State Winter Cross Country Classic at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida on Friday morning.

The Jayhawks entered a full men’s team, which was led by sophomore Chandler Gibbens’ top-20 finish in 24:00.6, followed by Teddy Buckley finishing 50th in 24:26.3.

Sophomore Jake Ralston finished the 8k in under the 25-minute mark, placing 70th overall in 24:48.7. Senior Ben Butler came in 119th (25:54.5), followed by George Letner in 123rd (25:59.1) and Jack Young in 128th (26:02.8).As a team, the Kansas men placed 15th overall with 370 points in a crowded field that was led by Stanford (67 points) and Iowa State (98 points).

On the women’s side, sophomore Lona Latema was the lone competitor for the Jayhawks, as Latema ran to a 70thplace finish in 21:48.9.

Friday’s FSU Winter Cross Country Classic was the only meet on the schedule this spring for the Jayhawks, while selections for the 2021 Cross Country Championships will be announced on March 6. The field size will consist of 255 athletes per gender, as announced by the NCAA.