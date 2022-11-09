🎾 Kansas Adds Vuuren to Roster for Spring 2023 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks added another player to the roster for the Spring 2023 season on Wednesday when Coach Todd Chapman announced the addition of Heike Janse Van Vuuren to the Kansas Tennis program. From George, South Africa, Vuuren ranked as high as #62 in the ITF Junior World Rankings and is a member of the Billy Jean King Cup South African Women’s Team.

“We are so excited to have someone with Heike’s character as a person and also skill as a player join our program in January 2023,” Chapman said. “We expect Heike to make an immediate impact on our lineup in singles and doubles. Heike has such a wonderful personality and will have a tremendous effect on our team on and off the court.”

Vuuren was the #1 junior tennis player in South Africa and has ranked as high as #62 in the ITF Junior World Rankings and is a member of the Billy Jean King Cup South African Women’s Team.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to join the Kansas Tennis team,” Vuuren said. “I believe Kansas is the right opportunity for me to become the best possible tennis player and to grow and develop as a person.”