🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Alum Ben Sigel Set for PGA Tour Debut at Mexico Open at Vidanta

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s golf alum Ben Sigel pushed his way through a Monday qualifier and will make his PGA Tour debut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Thursday in a 132-player field.

“I am very excited to be making my first start on the PGA Tour,” Sigel said ahead of the event. “This is what I’ve dreamt of since I started playing golf, so to have my first opportunity out here this week is really exciting.”

Sigel, a Deephaven, Minnesota native, competed for head coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks from 2017-22. During his five-year career, Sigel accumulated seven top-20 and four top-10 finishes, also marking two top-5 placements and an individual title. Over 38 events and 112 rounds of collegiate golf, Sigel posted 16 rounds in the 60’s with a career scoring average of 72.91.

During his senior year, Sigel fired off a career-low 64 in the second round of the Ka’anapali Classic on Oct. 30, 2021, the third-lowest 18-hole score by a Kansas individual. In the spring of 2020, Sigel posted a 65 at the TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate on Feb. 23, which stands tied for the fourth-lowest round in program history. Sigel was a veteran, who played a critical role on the historic 2021-22 squad that put together a program-record five team titles.

Set to make his first start on the PGA Tour, Sigel was one of four qualifiers to beat out the 82-player field at the Mexico Open Qualifier on Monday. Feb. 12. Sigel fired off a two-under round of 70 at Black Hawk Country Club in Richmond, Texas.

“We’re really happy for Ben qualifying for his first PGA Tour event,” said Bermel. “Monday qualifiers on the PGA Tour are brutal and to see him make it through is awesome. The first one is always the hardest and he persevered and made it. All of Jayhawk nation will be watching and rooting for our guy who will play on the biggest tour in golf.”

Sigel is set to tee off for the opening round on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8:58 a.m. CT. Sigel will be paired with Victor Perez and Alexander Bjork. Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course plays at 7,456 yards at a par 71. The forecast in Vallarta, Mexico is showing mid to high 80s with little chance of rain.

“This is a big golf course,” Sigel added. “There is certainly a premium on playing from the fairway and being precise with mid/long iron shots. Taking advantage of the par 5s is how you can score around this course.”

HOW TO WATCH

Thursday, Feb. 22: First Round | 4-7 PM CT (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, Feb. 23: Second Round | 4-7 PM CT (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, Feb. 24: Third Round | 1-3 PM CT (Golf Channel/Peacock) // 3-6 PM CT (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, Feb. 25: Final Round | 1-3 PM CT (Golf Channel/Peacock) // 3-6 PM CT (NBC/Peacock)